Jishnu Pranoy death in Kerala: Keep aside ego and visit Mahija, says BJP State President Kummanam Rajasekharan to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Jishnu Pranoy’s death and the arrest of his mother Mahija have triggered a political upheaval in Kerala. Ramesh Chennithala, leader of opposition in Kerala legislative assembly, stated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should meet Jishnu’s mother and apologize for the manner in which the cops arrested her. Senior CPM leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan reportedly questioned DGP Loknath Behera and asked, “Instead of arresting the culprits, are you punishing the complainants?”

Across the state, all discussions have centered around how police conduct is being justified by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan though within the party itself there are differences of opinion on how the whole issue is being handled.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s stance that he will not visit Mahija has further fuelled the controversy.

”Will fast until justice is done,” Mahija told reporters.

According to local reporters, Jishnu’s sister Avishna and other family members have also begun an indefinite fast.

Reacting to these developments, Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP State President said, “Those in CPM who justify the conduct of the police in dragging Mahija are criminals because only criminals can justify such behavior. Within the CPM itself, there are members who are committed to democratic values and they have openly opposed this and come forward, raising concerns about police action towards Jishnu’s mother.”

He further stated, “Still Pinarayi Vijayan, P Jayarajan continue to justify what the police did. Since the Chief Minister himself has justified the police, what credibility does the final report of the IG have? Why has a final report been called for? Pinarayi Vijayan should set aside his ego and visit Mahija. If, as Chief Minister of the state, he cannot ensure that women are safe and treated with respect, he should step down from his post as CM and resign.”

Meanwhile, another development is that minister Kadakampally Surendran visited Jishnu Pranoy’s mother Mahija today. The minister has assured her that all efforts will be made within the framework of law to support her.

“We will do everything within legal means to support you!” These were the words of reassurance that Minister Kadakampally Surendran conveyed to Mahija.

In response, Mahija reportedly requested the Minister that all the accused in the case are arrested promptly.