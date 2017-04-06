Jishnu Pranoy death in Kerala: IG’s report is unbelievable, like passing off a goat as a dog, slams former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

“The IG’s report is unbelievable, everyone saw what happened and now this report is like trying to pass off a goat as a dog!,” reacted former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy.

In the context of events that happened yesterday, Kerala IG Manoj Abraham submitted an official report that has stirred up yet another political controversy in Kerala. The IG’s report categorically states there is no evidence whatsoever to prove that Jishnu Pranoy’s mother was dragged by police yesterday. The report also stated that no action can, therefore, be taken against the concerned policemen.

Mixed reactions poured in from across political circles.

“The IG’s report is unbelievable, everyone saw what happened and now this report is like trying to pass off a goat as a dog!,” reacted former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy.

“IG’s report is contrary to facts, the whole world has watched what really happened and how Jishnu’s mother and uncle were treated by the police. This report by the IG should be rejected and action should be taken against concerned policemen,” former KPCC President VM Sudheeran stated.

“Like Dhritarashtra who was blinded by love for his son, Pinarayi Vijayan believes only what Loknath Behera informs him. Those who committed the offence have prepared this report, “BJP state unit chief Kummanam Rajasekharan reacted.

Meanwhile, Jishnu’s family members have rejected the report altogether. Sreejith, Jishnu’s uncle stated, “The IG report is unbelievable.”

Following yesterday’s incident, Jishnu’s sister Avishna has joined her mother’s fight for justice. She has begun an indefinite hunger strike today from her home in Kozhikode. Local TV reports that Avishna had broken down yesterday when she saw visuals of her mother being dragged by police and her father had reportedly assured her several times that her mother was not in danger.

On social media, #JusticeForJishnu was trending since yesterday as people took to Facebook and Twitter to post their reactions to the developments that took place in Thiruvananthapuram.