Jishnu case: Kerala govt justifies police action through newspaper advt, says no evidence of high handedness

The Kerala government published an advertisement on Saturday morning in a leading newspaper justifying the action taken by the local police after the death of Jishnu Pranoy, an engineering student who allegedly committed suicide. The government also denied any high-handedness against Jishnu’s mother saying that there is no evidence of it. Titled “Jishnu Case: What is propaganda? What is truth?”, the advertisement details the steps taken by the state government in the case of Jishnu Pranoy, who was found hanging in the hostel of Thrissur-based Nehru College of Engineering in January.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government had come under a cloud after police prevented and removed Jishnu’s mother, Mahija and his other family members from holding a protest in front of the DGP’s office here on April 5, alleging delay in booking all the accused in connection with his death. A section of people was unleashing misleading propaganda that Mahija was dragged on the road by police, the advert said.

“But this has not happened. No media has come out with any such visuals. Instead, most of the channels had aired the visual showing police extending a hand to lift her from the road,” it said. “A probe, held by Range IG, also found no evidence of police high-handedness,” it said, adding a deliberate attempt was being made to create problems in the society under the cover of the “tears of a mother who lost her son”.

It said the incident happened at the DGP office and the consequent incidents occurred in other parts of the state were reflections of ulterior move against the government. The advertisement also said the state government would handle Jishnu’s case efficiently and impartially. Explaining the sequence of incidents that unfolded before the DGP’s office on April 5, the government said a set of persons who joined the group of family members of Jishnu had created tension. “Police has approached the case very seriously from the beginning itself. A special team has been formed to inquire this,” it said.

