Jisha rape, murder case verdict in Kerala: Ameer-ul-Islam held guilty, quantum of punishment to be pronounced tomorrow

The Ernakulam Sessions court has held that the accused Ameer-ul-Islam, a migrant worker from Assam, is guilty of rape, murder and destruction of evidence in connection with the Jisha rape, murder case. The prosecution described this as a ”rarest of the rare” case. According to Manorama news, fingerprints of over 5000 people were taken by SIT and over 100 police personnel had questioned over 1500 people in connection with Jisha’s murder. Following the verdict this morning, local news reports say that Jisha’s mother has stated that she expects that the accused will be given a death sentence. As per local news reports, the quantum of punishment will be announced tomorrow.

The chilling ‘Jisha murder case’ is one that shook the conscience of Kerala, following which ‘Justice for Jisha’ campaign became a campaign on social media. The public outcry was huge and led to considerable political controversies and turmoil in the state, given the fact that there was not much progress in investigation during the UDF regime. The LDF, in its first Cabinet meeting after it took charge in May 2015, announced a new team under ADGP Sandhya to probe the case.

The brutality of the crime that was committed on Jisha, a 30 year old law student shook Kerala. A Dalit student by birth, she had been bravely battling poverty and social isolation to pursue her dream of completing law at Ernakulam Law College. She kept a low profile, spent her time studying and was focused on completing her law degree. In April 2015, Jisha was found dead in her one-room home in Perumbavoor, with over 30 stab marks on her body. Police had found that her home had no doors and the mother had no money for it.

During the course of police investigation, it was reported that Rajeshwari, Jisha’s mother had complained several times with regard to her daughter’s safety as early as in 2005, when she found that some men had abused her daughter and she complained that a stranger was stalking her daughter, flashing torchlight into their home at night and even trying to misbehave with Jisha in a bus.

Now all eyes are on the quantum of verdict that will be pronounced tomorrow.