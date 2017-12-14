Jisha case verdict: Mother Rajeshwari’s first reaction after Ameerul Islam gets death sentence

Convict Ameerul Islam brought to Ernakulam chief judicial magistrate court earlier today. (Photo: ANI)

The much-awaited verdict in the Jisha rape and murder case held Ameerul Islam guilty on Tuesday, with the prosecution pitching that this brutal act falls under ‘rarest of the rare’ category. As per the latest news reports, the quantum of punishment has been pronounced by the court: Ameerul Islam gets the death sentence. Manorama News reported Rajeshwari’s first reaction as follows, ”This is the verdict I expected.” She also said, ”No mother should suffer like this.”

Once again in court, local reports cite that Ameerul Islam had stated that he is ”innocent”. The court also rejected the defence plea for re-investigation by another agency.

On Tuesday, the court had held that the accused Ameer-ul-Islam, who came to Kerala as a migrant worker from Assam, is guilty of rape and murder of Jisha, a 30-year-old law student who was found dead in her one-room home in Perumbavaoor. Describing this as a ”rarest of the rare” case, the prosecution had pitched for a death sentence for the accused through his counsel had told media reporters on the same day that this was ”the highest punishment handed out to an innocent person.” His statement also hinted that the police had not probed the angle of more individuals being involved in the crime. However, the court’s verdict has found the accused Ameerul Islam guilty of the brutal rape and murder of Jisha.

Fingerprints of over 5000 people were taken by SIT, according to a report in Manorama News. More than 100 police personnel had questioned over 1500 people in this case and local news reports quoted Jisha’s mother saying that the accused Ameerul Islam should be given a death sentence.

The ‘Jisha murder case’ is one that shook Kerala as a society, given the brutality of the crime that was committed on a poor Dalit woman who was struggling to make ends meet and pursue her dream of completing a law degree. The ‘Justice for Jisha’ hashtag went viral on social media became a virtual campaign for justice on social media. This case also had its share of political controversies, as the initial police investigation did not make much progress and put the then CM Chandy in the spotlight as he was heading the UDF government in the state.

One of the first things taken up by the LDF, in its first Cabinet meeting after it took charge in May 2015, was to announce a new team to probe the Jisha rape and murder case.

Jisha, a 30-year-old law student and a Dalit student by birth, was found brutally raped and murdered with more than 30 stab marks on her body. Local reports say that her intestines had been pulled out.

It has been reported that Jisha’s mother had raised fears about her daughter’s safety in 2005. This is when she had found that some men had abused her daughter but no action was reportedly taken at the time. Thereafter she had complained about a stranger stalking her daughter at odd times and even flashing a torchlight into their home at night and later making an attempt to misbehave with Jisha while she was traveling in a bus.

When the verdict first came out on Tuesday, defense lawyer B.A. Aloor had stated that his client had been denied justice and that he is innocent and was being denied justice.

Additional Director General of Police Sandhya, who had led the probe team, in this case, welcomed the court’s verdict.