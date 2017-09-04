Jio Phone delivery date: Reliance planning to give handsets to customers on the auspicious occasion of Navratri?

Reportedly, Jio has planned to deliver a lakh handsets every day to meet the expected rush. (Photo from Jio website)

Here is some good news for millions of customers who booked the much-awaited Reliance 4G feature handset. The date details of Jio Phone delivery are reportedly out now. Jio Phone deliveries will start on Navratri i.e. on September 21, according to a report in NDTV. Notably, after the heavy rush, Jio Phone pre booking was suspended. However, the registrations for Jio Phone is still on. Now, people are waiting for the delivery of the Reliance 4G feature phone. According to details available so far, to make the deliveries, Reliance has launched a massive exercise by roping in logistics companies as well as its own workforce.

Jio phones are being imported from Taiwan. These phones will land at various locations in India, hence these locations may get the delivery first. Some of the locations where Jio phones will land first are – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

After landing at these locations, the Jio phones will be sent to Jio Centres and Reliance Digital stores from where they will be directly sent to the dealers. The firm will also use the services other logistic companies to make deliveries of Jio Phone.

Jio phone details

The Jio Phone will sport a 2 megapixel rear camera and a front VGA camera. It will have a 512 MB RAM and 4 GB internal storage with the option of expanding it to 128 GB using an SD card. The handset will come with a 2,000 mAh battery and will have a 2.4 inch screen.