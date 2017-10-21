Jio KBC Play Along: Here is how every viewer can play Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Live through Jio Chat

Now, every viewer can play KBC LIVE on Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Who doesn’t want to be a millionaire? Who doesn’t want to sit across superstar Amitabh Bachchan on the hotseat? Now, every viewer can play KBC LIVE on Monday to Friday, 9 PM. All you need to do is download JioChat now on your mobile. First of all, you need to install the latest version of Jio Chat. Now, you need to register on Jio Chat using your mobile number. Now, tap on CLICK TO PLAY to enjoy game. Many people want to play KBC and win millions of rupees but they are not aware of how to do it. By means of Jio KBC Play Along, you can play KBC Live and win millions of rupees by giving answers to some questions. Here are the steps:-

Step 1 – Install the latest version of Jio Chat

Step 2 – Register on Jio Chat using your mobile number

Step 3 – Tap on CLICK TO PLAY to enjoy game

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

With #JioKBCPlayAlong, now every viewer can play KBC LIVE, Mon-Fri, 9 PM. Download JioChat on your phone today. http://t.co/hzIFNsUKEn pic.twitter.com/36aVeSy9uk — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 11, 2017

The actor has been associated with the quiz game for 17 years. KBC first aired in 2000 and was hosted by Big B. Big B went on to host the second season of the show which went on air in 2005. Season three was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Bachchan made a comeback with the fourth season and has been serving as the anchor since then.