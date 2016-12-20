Jim Corbett National Park: Uttarakhand HC bans construction in 10 km radius

The Tiger is India’s national animal and is also the carrier of Goddess ‘Sherawali’ who rides on the tiger. (Reuters)

What can be called as a landmark decision, the Uttarakhand High Court (HC) have imposed ban on civil construction of any nature within 10 radius of the heritage site. This judgement comes a day after the HC passed the decision thereby imposing a total ban on labelling all carnivorous animals in the wild as ‘man eater’.

It has come at a time when tigers and leopards are being rampantly killed whenever they are found in and around human settlement in search of food. The division bench of Justice Rajeev Sharma and Alok Singh ordered for employment of 10,000 fire watchers to prevent and curb such incidents.

The HC issued directions for the union of India to formulate National Forest Policy in the next three months. The bench also banned as labelling carnivoures as man-eaters. The bench said that pictures of killing animal or dead animal skins will not be released in the media and that no local hunters be engaged to kill an animal.

You may also like to watch;

A committee comprising of Principal Secretary and Principal Chief Conservator of forest will decide whether an animal is a man eater or not. A tiger is often regarded as a dangerous carnivours animal and is better to get rid of it, is what the general perception is about.

Man-animal conflict is not a new story. Often tigers and leopards come inside human settlement in search for food an in turn are labelled as man-eaters which often results in humans killing the animal.

The Tiger is India’s national animal and is also the carrier of Goddess ‘Sherawali’ who rides on the tiger. It is the government’s prime duty to protect the flora and fauna of the country and the Uttarakhand HC has done an excellent job regarding this.

The courts of any country are regarded as ‘temple of justice’, time and again the courts at all levels of India have stood upright on matters not just concerning human life but also animals.