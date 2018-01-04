Jignesh Mevani-Umar Khalid Mumbai event row LIVE: Pune police register FIR against both

Protests erupt in Mumbai after authorities denied permission to the Jignesh Mevani event

Jignesh Mevani protests LIVE UPDATES: Pune Police have filed an FIR against Jignesh Mewani and Umar Khalid for instigating violence. After the violent Koregaon-Bhima clash, Mumbai Police have denied permission to a Jignesh Mewani-Umar Khalid event. Reportedly, the organisers of the Umar Khalid-Jignesh Mewani event has been denied permission for the programme. Many students who were protesting has been detained by the Mumbai police. Meanwhile, Dalit activist and recently elected member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Jignesh Mevani has launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his latest tweet, he sarcastically dubbed Modi as the ’21st century world’s best actor’. In the tweet, he wrote, “Nostradamus predicted that In 21st century world’s best actor will be from India.” In yet another tweet, Mevani took on Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to attack him. His tweet reads, “Nafrat Failane Nahi Mohabbat Lutaane Aaya Hu, Mann Ki Baat Nahi Janta Ki Baat Sunne Aaya Hu (I have come to spread love and not hatred, to listen to people and not to make them listen to me).”

TRACK LIVE UPDATES HERE

11: 30 am: Bhima Koregaon Violence raised in Rajya Sabha by Congress MP Rajni Patil; SP’s Naresh Agarwal also demands action and constitution of a Commission for a report on the matter

11: 24 am: Students shouting ‘Zindabad’ slogans after Jignesh Mewani-Umar Khalid’s event was cancelled.

Students taken into preventive custody by Mumbai Police at the Jignesh Mewani-Umar Khalid event #JigneshProvokes pic.twitter.com/Nj9VA4q4CG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 4, 2018

11: 18 am: Pune: FIR registered against Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid under section 153(A), 505 & 117 at Vishrambaug Police Station

11: 10 am: Notably, Pune police, on Wednesday (January 3) received complaint regarding Jignesh Mevani and Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid for their “provocative” speeches at an event in the city on December 31.

11: 02 am: Ravindra Kadam, Joint CP, Pune, said, “Speeches of Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid will be probed.”

10: 58 am: Students gathered for Chhatra Bharati event outside Bhaidas Hall, being forcibly removed

Organisers of the Umar Khalid-Jignesh Mewani event has been denied permission for the programme pic.twitter.com/ZDzPHWc9Nu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 4, 2018

10: 50 am: Had booked Bhaidas Hall for All India National Students’ Summit here today, but now we are being denied entry. Reason police is citing is the news doing the rounds about Umar Khalid and Jignesh Mewani for the past few days: Sagar Bhalerao (Chhatra Bharati,VP), Organiser

10: 35 am: Section 149 has been imposed around the venue, where the summit was scheduled.