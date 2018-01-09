Jignesh Mevani Rally in Delhi LIVE: No permission from cops, but Dalit leader set to address ‘Yuva Hunkaar’ rally

A view of the Parliamentary Street. (Video Grab)

Jignesh Mevani Rally in Delhi LIVE: Dalit leader and newly elected member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Jignesh Mevani has reached the Sansad marg in Delhi to hold his rally. Around 2,000 security personnel, including the paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the national capital in view of the ‘Yuva Hunkaar’ rally spearheaded by Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. The Vadgam MLA is holding the rally at Parliament Street even as the Delhi Police maintained that no permission had been granted for the same. A senior official while talking about the same, earlie today said that additional forces from other districts of the city have been called in. The Parliament Street has been fortified and water cannon vehicles have been deployed, he said. “Nobody has been given a permission. Since there is an NGT order that no protest can be staged at Jantar Mantar, we have asked organisers to hold the protest at alternate sites like Ramlila Maidan,” Ajay Chaudhary, Joint CP of New Delhi said.

Dalit leader and newly elected member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Jignesh Mevani. (ANI)

The arrangements for the rally were made by the organisers virtually unhindered though. The city police had yesterday said that no permission was given to organise the protest in the city, citing orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT). Swaraj India leader Prashant Bhushan, in a tweet said, “Please don’t mislead people @DCPNewDelhi. NGT orders are for Jantar Mantar, not Parliament St. SC has always held right to peaceful protest meetings is a fundamental right. Any attempt by police to stop the #YuvaRally tomorrow will be undemocratic & violation of fundamental rights”.

Unfortunate. We were just going to demonstrate democratically and peacefully, the Govt is targeting us, an elected representative is not being allowed to speak, says Jignesh Mewani on being denied permission for Yuva Hunkar rally in Delhi.

(ANI)

Heavy security deployed ahead of Jignesh Mevani’s ‘Yuva Hunkar Rally’ to be held at Parliament Street. Delhi Police has denied permission to hold the event, according to ANI.

Further details awaited.