Jignesh Mevani instigated crowd at Bhima Koregaon, Pune police report says

Jignesh Mevani was one of the invitees to the 200th-year celebrations of the battle of Bhima Koregaon. (Image ANI)

The newly elected MLA from Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani was one of the invitees to the 200th-year celebrations of the battle of Bhima Koregaon. After the event turned violent, in which a person lost his life, the entire state of Maharashtra witnessed widespread protests especially the city of Mumbai. Police said that they have received complaints against Mevani and JNU student leader Umar Khalid on January 2 for instigating the violence in the “Elgar Parishad”, an event to commemorate the celebrations of the 200th-year anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon. Mevani and Khalid are said to have made proactive comments at the event.

On the complaint lodged against Jignesh Mevani for making provocative statements, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, “Police must have acted if Jignesh Mevani’s speech was instigating. But he has no relation to this incident.”

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses vandalized by protesters in Powai. (Image: ANI)

According to a PTI report, locals of the region, Bikkad and Dhond approached the Deccan Gymkhana police station in Pune. They had a written application and demanded a case to be registered against Mevani and Khalid. They alleged that Mevani and Khalid promoted hostility between different communities. The complaint read, “Mevani provoked the people to come out on the streets and retaliate. Due to this statement, people took to the streets and tension gripped the city.” Police officials at the Deccan Gymkhana police station have confirmed that they have received the complaint application.

Earlier today, ‘Rasta Roko’ protest held in Andheri on the Western Express Highway. (Image: ANI)

Maharashtra witnessed a complete shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday after violent protests erupted in several parts of Mumbai and Pune. In the wake of the violence, section 144 has been imposed in Thane district till midnight of January 4. Clashes broke out between Dalit groups and Marathas. The ruckus created by the agitated protesters as there were reports of chaka jam in many places causing inconvenience to travelers. Traffic on multiple routes in major areas of Mumbai actually came to a standstill.

Cars vandalized by protesters in Powai. (Image: ANI)

After the protests across Maharashtra, activist, and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar has withdrawn his bandh call.