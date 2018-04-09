Jharkhand shocker: Four kids dead after being vaccinated for measles, encephalitis in Palamu; CM Raghubar Das orders probe

In a shocking development reported from Jharkhand’s Palamu district, at least four children died after they were administered vaccines for measles and Japanese encephalitis. The horrific incident took place on Sunday in a village which falls under Patan Block of the district. According to a report in The Indian Express, four more kids were admitted to Sadar hospital where their condition is said to be stable now. However, one was referred to RIMS in Ranchi.

A district administration official said that around 11 children were given vaccines at an Anganwadi Centre by the auxiliary nurse mid-wife Draupadi Pandey on Saturday afternoon. The official added that soon after, children began having problems like fever, loose motion and vomiting. Their condition worsened through the night and in morning they died.

All victims were below the two years of age. They are 15-month-old Ujjwal, son of Upendra Thakur; 18-month-old Sanju Kumari, daughter of Santosh Yadav; 21-month-old Aryan Kumar, son of Dhirendra Bhuiyan; and 10-month-old Ayush Kumar, son of Santosh Yadav. Officials said that Ayush died in hospital where as all the three died at home. Those who are undergoing treatment at the Sadar hospital are Niranjan Kumar, Chamrita Kumari and Prerna Kumari. One kid was referred to Ranchi. His name is Prabhat Kumar. They all lived in the Loinga village.

Officials said that they have seized the vaccine kit from Draupadi Pandey.

Angered over the incident, villagers had on Sunday detained Draupadi Pandey and the BDO who had gone to the village after receiving the report of deaths.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Raghubar Das has expressed grief over the incident and ordered an inquiry. He said that guilty will not be spared. He has also announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh to each of the deceased.

Principal Secretary (Health) Nidhi Khare informed that he has formed a two-member team to look into the matter and find out the exact reason behind these unfortunate deaths. The team, headed by Dr AK Arivastava, would be assisted by doctors from WHO and UNICEF representatives.