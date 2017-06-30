Jharkhand lynching: Mobs do not fear PM Narendra Modi, says P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram reacted to the Jharkhand lynching incident. (Source: PTI)

Jharkhand lynching: Reacting to the lynching of a man in Jharkhand for allegedly carrying beef in his vehicle hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning of not taking law in their hands, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram today took to Twitter and said the mob is not afraid of the PM. “On a day when PM warned gau rakshaks, Mohd Alimuddun was lynched by a mob in Jharkhand. Obviously, lynch mobs don’t fear PM,” he said. The senior Congress leader added that it would be helpful if PM was to tell the country how he plans to enforce his orders. “PM warned gau rakshaks and lynch mobs. Good. Let him tell the country how he will enforce his writ,” Chidambaram wrote in another Tweet.

The incident took place on Thursday evening. SP Kishore Kaushal told a press conference that around 30 people surrounded the van bearing a West Bengal number plate in the Bazaar Tand area of Ramgarh police station. The mob dragged out the driver of the vehicle who was later identified as Mohammad Allimuddin, a resident of neighbouring Hazaribagh district, and thrashed him, injuring him seriously. A case was registered on the basis of the footage found.

The police rushed to the spot as soon they got the information and Alimuddin was brought to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Rajeswari B, who was also present at the press conference, said additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Yesterday, PM Modi while speaking in Gujarat had asked people not to take law in their hands in the name of cow vigilantism. “No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands,” he said. “Violence never has and never will solve any problem. As a society, there is no place for violence,” PM Modi had added.