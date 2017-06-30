Jharkhand lynching: Lalu Prasad Yadav slams PM Narendra Modi over violence, says giving speeches not enough

Jharkhand lynching: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s statement came a day after a man was allegedly beaten up by a mob in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district for allegedly carrying beef in a Maruti van. (ANI)

Former Bihar chief minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over recent incidents of mass lynching in different parts of the country. He said that even as the prime minister gives speeches condemning these incidents, nothing happens on the ground, ANI said. “The Prime Minister gives speeches from stage but nothing takes place on ground. Condemn the incident in Ramgarh. The Government has failed in Jharkhand” he was quoted as saying by the agency.

His statement came a day after a man was allegedly beaten up by a mob in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district for allegedly carrying beef in a Maruti van. The incident happened on a day that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi warning people that killings in the name of cow protection would not be tolerated.

As per the report, the victim was stopped by a group of men near Bajartand village before being killed. The police have registerd a case on the basis of a video footage of the incident. Speaking about the incident Superintendent Kishore Kaushal said a thorough probe would be made on the entire incident. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the village preventing assembly of more than four persons .

The latest incident had come to light almost two days after a man was allegedly severely beaten up and one portion of his his house was set ablaze after a dead cow was found near his home in Giridih district of Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday broken his silence over recent incidents of mob lynching. Speaking athe centenary function of Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, he said that killing in the name of cows cannot be accepted.

“Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by Indian Express.