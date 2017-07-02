Jharkhand lynching: BJP leader Nityanand Mahato among 2 arrested

Jharkhand lynching: A local party leader was among two people who were arrested by the Jharkhand police. (Source: IE image)

Jharkhand lynching: A local party leader was among two people who were arrested by the Jharkhand police on Saturday for the lynching of meat trader Alimuddin Ansari in Ramgarh, according to a report by The Indian Express. The arrest came a couple of days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to not take law in their hands during an address in Gujarat. Nityanand Mahato of the BJP media cell in Ramgarh, and Chhotu Rana, are the two men who were arrested by the police on Saturday.

Chhotu Rana is allegedly the man who could be seen hitting Alimudiin in the video and is said to be a member of the Gau Raksha Samiti. However, Nityanand Mahato has told police that only went to the spot after the administration reached there, just to find out what happened. “Mahato is my colleague. His house is in the same area, Bazar Tand, where the incident occurred. In the video, he is seen beside the DSP. He reached there after the incident, after officials had arrived. However, the police went ahead and arrested him in haste,” Varun Singh, who holds the post of media cell in-charge along with Mahato was quoted saying in the report.

As soon as the news of arrest broke, district BJP unit called a press conference where district BJP president Shiv Shankar Banerjee while condemning the lynching incident, urged the administration not to harass innocent people. On Friday, Ansari succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted by at least 10 men who intercepted his van in Ramgarh and accused him of carrying cattle meat.