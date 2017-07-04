Jharkhand lynching: 2 gau rakshaks involved in murder of meat trader, surrender before court

Ansari was intercepted by a mob on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car in the Bazaar Tand area of Ramgarh in Jharkhand. (Representational Image/PTI)

Two of the accused persons involved in the lynching of a meat trader Alimuddin Ansari surrendered today before the Ramgarh district court, reported the Indian Express. Deepak Mishra and Chhotu Verma are members of a local Gau Raksha Samiti. According to the police, they had taken the plan into fruition. Ansari was intercepted by a mob on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car in the Bazaar Tand area of Ramgarh in Jharkhand. He was beaten to death and his car was set afire. The Indian Express had earlier reported that another angle of pre-meditated murder was also being probed into the incident. An FIR was filed against 12 people and about ten have been arrested so far, five from the FIR. A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is also among those held, the report added further. Mishra and Verma have been sent to judicial custody. Ramgarh SP Kishore Kaushal told the Indian Express that the police had gained an arrest warrant and the permission to attach their properties. Police said that the duo was not in the video but they beat Ansari and also provoked others. Police also said that they were regulars in cow protection activities.

Five persons have been arrested who were not named in the FIR because they could not explain what they were doing at the incident. A police official told the Indian Express that these persons were raising slogans and had caught hold of Ansari. He said that Ansari was being followed, his movement trailed. Police are finding the person who informed the group through call records of the accused. Jharkhand has put out advertisements in local newspapers requesting people not to create a ruckus in the name of cow protection, according to the IE. The state also declared that killing cows is a punishable offence.