Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das orders removal of beacon lights from vehicles

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday directed removal of red/blue beacon lights from all government vehicles. “Under rule 108 of the Central Motor Vehicle Law 1989 and para A,B,C of notification number 490 of Transport department dated 11.04.2016, it is said that VIP lights (red/blue) on all government vehicles taking persons/officers should be removed,” says the state government press release.

“In the light of para D of the notification, the flasher equipped blue light on the mast of the fire-brigade on duty in its jurisdiction, PCR vans/pilot vehicles (multi-coloured blue, white and red light) and blinker equipped red light with violet glass on ambulance will remain as usual,” the release said.

Apart from these, no vehicle will use any colour light.