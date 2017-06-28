Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das inaugurates country’s biggest freshwater aquarium

An official release here said the Ranchi Machchli Ghar is the country’s biggest fresh water aquarium. (PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today inaugurated the country’s biggest fresh water aquarium here. Das said that hundreds of varieties of fish and several rare species have been kept at the aquarium which had been named “Ranchi Machchli Ghar” for the people to see, which would surely encourage tourism in the state. An official release here said the Ranchi Machchli Ghar is the country’s biggest fresh water aquarium. “Protection of ecology is the government’s top priority, and development of the state must always be eco-friendly,” Das said while speaking on the occasion. He said that Indian culture teaches us to love the ecology and even today India is showing the path of the protection of the environment to the entire world. Das also laid foundation stone for an eco-park which will include rose garden, children zone, bhul-bhullaya, waterfall and fountain. Besides these, a butterfly park is also being established, where different varieties of butterflies would be kept.

Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, principal secretary (Forest, Environment & Climate Change) said that the aquarium is spread over in 36,000 sq feet area and it has 58 fish tank, where 120 species of 1500 fishes have been displayed. Several species of fish have also been brought from Bangkok and Singapore, he added.

Chaturvedi said that the eco-park will be developed in an area of 4.99 acres at a cost of Rs 5.67 crore. On the occasion, Ranchi MP Ramtahal Choudhary, Khijri MLA Ram Kumar Pahan and other top officials were present.