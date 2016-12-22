Jharkhand Chief Minister seeks Singapore investments  

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today sought Singapore expertise and investment for the development of his “resource-rich” state. (Reuters)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today sought Singapore expertise and investment for the development of his “resource-rich” state, promising personal monitoring of business proposals and assuring return and security on investment.”We know Singapore is a country of experts. I call on you to come and invest in the state,” he said, assuring security and return on investments.

The resource-rich state has attracted USD 3 billion investment in the last two years of his government, Das said at the one-day roadshow held for “Momentum Jharkhand,” a global investors summit to be held on February 16-17, 2017 in Ranchi.

“Jharkhand is full of potential with investment opportunities in every sector, including IT, Smart City, steel, cement and automotive industries and many others,” said Das, who completes two years in office this month. Das assured of return and security on investments, saying he monitors all investments in the state.

“Once you show interest for investments in the state, I will do the monitoring of each proposal,” he said.”I know what investors look for making the investment,” said Das, who rose through rank and file from being an employee at Tata Steel in Jharkhand to the State’s chief minister.

“This is the beauty of the democracy of India, that from a worker I am today a chief minister of the state,” he told delegates at the roadshow. The chief minister’s delegation at the roadshow also included chief secretary Rajbala Verma. The state executives also presented business opportunities and investment incentives.

The opportunities include investments in power and transmission developments, coal mining, health care and education schemes as well as the Information Technology services.