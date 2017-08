In the event of violation of section 3, there will be up to three years imprisonment or Rs 50,000 penalty or both.

The Jharkhand Cabinet today gave its nod to Jharkhand Religious Independence Bill, 2017. Section three of the Bill prohibits forceful conversion, according to an official release here. In the event of violation of section 3, there will be up to three years imprisonment or Rs 50,000 penalty or both. If the crime involved a minor, woman or person from SC/ST then the prison term would be up to four years and a penalty of one lakh rupees, the release added.