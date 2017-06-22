Jharia coalfield fire: Railways to run more trains

The Railways is exploring possibility of running some more passenger trains as an alternative arrangement in the wake of closure of Dhanbad- Chandrapura train line. (Source: PTI)

The Railways are exploring the possibility of running some more passenger trains as an alternative arrangement in the wake of the closure of Dhanbad- Chandrapura train line due to Jharia coalfield fire. Reviewing the alternative arrangements in a high-level meeting here, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today directed railway administration to further plan ways and means to ease the problem being faced in the movement of passenger and freight traffic in the region. He said that an action plan should be prepared and implemented in an expeditious manner for the benefit of the rail users. The railways have decided that the infrastructure facilities at the Gomoh station need to be enhanced and upgraded as bulk of traffic will have to be moved through the station.

In addition, as an urgent short term measure, Railway PSU RITES has been asked to undertake the feasibility study for diversion of the track of affected portions only and submit the report at the earliest. The coal ministry will be approached for funding of local diversions as well as permanent measures to deal the passenger trains as well as freight traffic. The zonal railway will interact with the state government for early acquisition of land and work will be taken up on priority.