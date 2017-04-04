Jhargram becomes 22nd Bengal district

“April 4 will henceforth be celebrated as Jhargram Divas,” Banerjee said at a public meeting in Jhargram town, headquarters of the new district.(Reuters)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday declared Jhargram as the 22nd district of West Bengal, fulfilling a longstanding demand of its residents. “April 4 will henceforth be celebrated as Jhargram Divas,” Banerjee said at a public meeting in Jhargram town, headquarters of the new district. She announced a bouquet of developmental projects for the district, including a stadium and several schools, colleges, and hospitals.

“A Rs 200 crore budget has been sanctioned for Jhargram’s development. Building a new stadium at Nayagram and renovating the Jhargram stadium are part of my government’s agenda. Multi-specialty hospitals as well as schools and colleges will be built in all blocks of the new district,” she said amid cheers from the audience.

She recalled the past unrest in the region when people were scared to enter Jhargram. Many innocent lives were lost, Banerjee said while referring to the violence at the height of the Maoist movement in the region.

The Chief Minister said nearly 35,000 persons were recruited in the police from Junglemahal (forested stretches comprising large areas of Bankura, West Midnapore, Purulia and Jhargram districts, earlier known as Maoist pockets).

“Locals have special skills in archery. We will set up an archery academy in Jhargram to train talented youths. Special emphasis will be given to promotion of Chau dance. If people here are trained, they will be unmatched in archery and Chau dance,” she added.