Jhansi shocker: Yogi Adityanath takes note, announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for patient whose amputated leg was used as pillow

Jhansi: UP CM Yogi Adityanth announce Rs 2 lakh compensation for the patient whose leg was used as a pillow

Hours after the shocking case of medical negligence came to light from a medical college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma took note of the incident. While asking the Chief Medical Secretary to submit a report of the incident in one day, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the patient whose amputated leg was used as a pillow to raise his head by the hospital staff in Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has assured strict action against the guilty after the probe of the incident clear facts.

Earlier on Sunday, the medical college’s principal, Sadhna Kaushik, told media-persons after the case came to light that a senior resident orthopaedic doctor, an EMO nurse in-charge and one other person has been suspended for their role in the concerned matter. A four-member committee has also been constituted to ascertain the person who put the amputated leg under the patient’s head, she added.

For those unaware of the incident – on Saturday (March 10), a school bus cleaner met with an accident after which he was brought to Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi. After he was given the immediate medical aid, the doctors looked for something like a pillow to raise the patient’s head. This is when the patient’s severed leg was used for the purpose.

As per media reports, the school bus with students on-board met with an accident after the bus driver lost control when a herd of stray cattle suddenly came in front of the bus. In the accident, the left leg of the victim met severe injuries. The doctors amputated his leg to prevent the infection from spreading after he was brought to the hospital.