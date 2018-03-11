Jhansi shocker! Man’s amputated leg used as pillow in Uttar Pradesh; 2 doctors, 2 nurses suspended

Man’s amputated leg used as a pillow at a government medical college in Jhansi

In a shocking case of medical insensitivity, the doctors at a government medical college in Jhansi allegedly made a severely injured person to lie on a stretcher with his amputated leg under his head. Reportedly, on Saturday (March 10), a school bus cleaner met with an accident after which he was brought to Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi. After he was given the immediate medical aid, the doctors looked for something like a pillow to raise the patient’s head. This is when the patient’s attendant used his severed leg for the same purpose. As per media reports, the horrific visual sent a chill down the spine of other patients in the casualty ward.

The shocking case of medical apathy came to light when a local TV channel aired the viral video of the incident. Taking note of the medical ordeal that the patient went through, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma assured strict action against those found guilty. Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College principal Sadhna Kaushik informed that a committee has been set up to look into the matter and those at fault will be subjected to strict punishment.

TIMES NOW speaks to Jhansi Medical College’s Principal Sadhana Kaushik #FightMedicalApathy pic.twitter.com/3GzUPt2sWi — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 11, 2018

Kaushik told ANI, “He (patient) was given immediate medical aid. The doctor looked for something to raise his head. Patient’s attendant used the leg for the same. We’ve set up a committee. Strict action will be taken if our staff is found to be at fault.”

Reportedly, the school bus with students on-board met with an accident after the bus driver lost control when a herd of stray cattle suddenly came in front of the bus. In the accident, the left leg of the victim met severe injuries. The doctors amputated his leg to prevent the infection from spreading after he was brought to the hospital.

Two doctors and two nurses of the hospital has been suspended, while probe into the incident is underway.

The shocking incident comes in the wake of reports of ward boys treating patients and even performing minor injuries in district hospitals of Uttar Pradesh.