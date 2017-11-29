Jhansi Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners to be announced on December 1

In 2012, the BJP had swept the mayoral polls, winning 10 of the 12 posts of mayor in the state.

Jhansi Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. CM Yogi Adityanath who is in power since March this year has promised to put Jhansi on the national map after winning the civic polls. The city was earlier held as the third cleanest city in the Uttar Pradesh. However, Jhansi still has manual scavengers, but the Municipal Corporation has denied their existence. In 2012, BJP had swept mayoral polls, winning 10 of the 12 posts of mayor in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party has gone all out to continue its winning stance in the state. The elections here are also a test for CM Adityanath. “Different tasks have been assigned to 31 MLAs, ranging from actively campaigning for the party candidates to organising various events to galvanise public support for the party,” Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi had told PTI.

Jhansi Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners

This section will be updated on December 1 after the announcement of the result.