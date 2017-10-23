Jewellery worth Rs 12 crore stolen from manufacturing units in Karol Bagh

Jewellery worth Rs 12 crore was stolen from two manufacturing units in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the police said today.(Representative Image: IE)

Jewellery worth Rs 12 crore was stolen from two manufacturing units in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the police said today. The burglary was captured on CCTV cameras and the accused had been identified, they added. The burglary was committed on Diwali and it came to light the next day after the owners came to the units. It is suspected that the tenants, who lived on the first floor of the building, were involved in the crime, the police said. The vault in one of the manufacturing units was cut open with the help of a gas cutter and jewellery worth Rs 6.80 crore was stolen from it. Jewellery worth Rs 5.20 crore was stolen from the other unit, the locks of which were found broken.