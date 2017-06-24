Jewar international airport in Greater Noida: Top 5 things to know and why it is big win for BJP development agenda

The new airport will cater to the needs of 30 to 50 million passengers in the next 10 to 15 years. (Indian Express)

The Central government has cleared a proposal for an international airport in Jewar in Greater Noida, in order to decongest the Indira Gandhi International in Delhi. Earlier in June, a few ministers of the UP government spoke to Aviation Ministry officials to revive the plan for the Jewar airport after UP CM Adityanath asked Aviation Minister Raju to have a rethink about the project. The airport is likely to be operational in the next five to six years. Civil Aviation Minister Gajapati Raju has said that clearance has been granted to the airport. Here are five things you need to know about the upcoming Jewar airport in Greater Noida:-

1) The airport was first proposed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in 2001, Rajnath Singh was then the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The next year UP Chief Minister Mayawati had given shape to the proposal. The current Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed his intention to review the airport.

2) The Uttar Pradesh Government, through the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), has notified that 3,000 hectares will be acquired by the state government for the Airport.

3) In a tweet, Gajapati Raju said that the new airport will cater to the needs of 30 to 50 million passengers in the next 10 to 15 years. This will relieve the burden on the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi which will cater to 91 million passengers in 2020 and 109 million passengers by 2024.

4) Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh has said that the airport will not only be a cargo hub but also cater to domestic and international passengers. Singh added that the airport will also improve connectivity in the state and that the state government is interested in connecting the Allahabad, Varanasi, Lucknow and Gorakhpur with Jewar under the UDAN scheme.

5) Minister of state for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has said that the airport will be a growth driver not only for NCR but also Western Uttar Pradesh. He added that the airport will give a boost to tourism, manufacturing, export sector and education.