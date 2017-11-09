Jet-setting gang of chain snatchers from Uttar Pradesh held in Bengaluru

Five members of a jet-setting gang from Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly snatched gold chains and necklaces from women here, have been arrested, police said today. (Image: Quora)

Five members of a jet-setting gang from Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly snatched gold chains and necklaces from women here, have been arrested, police said today. Bengaluru police commissioner T Suneel Kumar said the gang members used to frequently travel to Bengaluru by plane. They would roam around the city in two-wheelers and snatch gold necklaces from women in secluded places, he said. After staying for a short while, they would go back to their home town, he said. During an interrogation they revealed that they chose south India because there is a huge craze for gold among women and everybody wears ‘mangal sutra’, he said.

Gold worth Rs 20 lakh have been recovered from them. The accused have been identified as Jai Prakash alias Varun Kumar, Nitin Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Kapil Kumar, and Nand Kishore. While four were in their early twenties, Nand Kishore was 33-years-old, he said. Two more members of their gang are absconding, Kumar said.