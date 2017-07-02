Jet Airways VP Avneet Singh Bedi arrested for allegedly acquiring Sahibabad land illegally

Jet Airways Vice President Avneet Singh Bedi. (ANI)

Jet Airways Vice President Avneet Singh Bedi was arrested earlier today by the Sahibabad Police on charges of grabbing land illegally. Bedi allegedly acquired municipal corporation land unlawfully. Bedi is currently in custody and the police is interrogating him. According to an NDTV report, the Jet Airways VP allegedly acquired 2.5 acres of land that belonged to the municipal corporation of Sahibabad and tried to sell it.

According to the Sahibabad police, along with Bedi, 10 others have been named in the case, including 4 of his family members. The registered FIR states that none of the accused could produce any papers related to ownership of this land. According to Bedi’s profile on the Jet Airways website, he had joined the company in 2015 after serving as the Senior Vice President for Walmart India Ltd. He has several years of experience in corporate security.

Further details awaited.