Jet Airways flights get cancelled due to technical issues at Lucknow airport

In another instance of technical glitch hampering the flight operations, the Jet Airways flight 9W 755 Delhi-Lucknow and 9W 756 Lucknow-Delhi had, today, been cancelled due to tech issues at the Lucknow airport.

In a similar incident of glitch by the airlines, Jet Airways Goa flight 9W 2374 skidded from the runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport, causing injuries to people on boards. The passengers of the flight had, reportedly, complained that there had been no help provided by the airport staff after the incident, even as at least 15 passengers got injured. The airline, however, stated, “All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process.”

While the victims of the Goa incident had reportedly expressed grievances following the mishap. One of the stranded passengers said, “We didn’t understand what happened. There is no one, who is ready to help. The concerned authorities are keeping quiet and not giving any answer.”

Unhappy with the airline authorities, another passenger stated, “After incident took place,there was no one till 20-25 minutes. After that we saw some cars, they too took around 10 minutes.”

Meanwhile, reportedly the Lucknow airport Radar BOR was not in service affecting the operations of 16 flights. Authorities have, later, confirmed that all flight service from or to Lucknow has been suspended due to the Radar DVOR failure at the airport.