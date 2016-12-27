Jet Airways flight veers off runway in Goa Airport, 15 injured; here is what happened

A Jet Airways flight with 161 people on board veered off the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa while aligning for take off to Mumbai early today. (ANI image)

A Jet Airways flight with 161 people on board veered off the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa while aligning for take off to Mumbai early today. Passengers had a harrowing time with 15 among them suffering “minor” injuries during evacuation process. Indian Navy reacted promptly and managed to rescue passengers successfully. A major tragedy has been averted. Here’s what has happened.

1. The incident took place at around 5 AM. Flight 9W 2374 which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai, was about to take off when it skidded off the runway.

2. When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers. Navy sources said 15 people suffered “minor injuries and fractures” in the process. Besides 154 passengers, there were 7 crew members on board.

#WATCH: Passengers, who were injured after Mumbai bound Jet Airways flight skidded off runway at Goa airport, being taken for treatment pic.twitter.com/JUWYRpFe1r — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

3. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the Jet airways accident

4. The airport earlier has been closed for operations till 12.30 pm for all flight operations but the runway was made available for flight operations at 9 AM, hours before the initial deadline of 12.30 PM.

5. Soon after the incident, Navy officials had cordoned off the aircraft that had tilted towards its front end, while the passengers were being alighted. The Goa airport is located in Indian Navy’s facility, INS Hansa in Vasco town, nearly 25 km from here.

6. “After the passengers were evacuated, the operation to rescue the aircraft started. The damage to the runway was also accessed by a team of Indian Navy and Airport Authority of India officials,” the spokesperson said.

7. Navy said its prompt response in rescuing passengers on-board the Mumbai-bound flight that veered off the runway at Dabolim Airport in Goa early today, has averted the incident from turning into a “catastrophe”. “The Navy responded within 15-20 minutes and all the passengers were evacuated safely out of the aircraft. It would have turned into a catastrophe had the Navy not acted promptly,” a Naval spokesperson said.

8. Jet Airways issued three updates following the incident, in its latest statement the company said, “We are planning to deploy our wide-body Boeing 777 with a capacity to seat 346 guests, to facilitate their travel between Mumbai and Goa. We are fully cooperating with various authorities, including the DGCA and AAIB, for investigation into the incident. Guests are advised to visit the Jet Airways website or contact the Jet Airways Contact Centre for updated status on our flights to/from Goa. We will issue subsequent updates as more details are available.”

Jet Airways Statement with regard to flight 9W 2374 from Goa – Mumbai: pic.twitter.com/Vhb7atP8Z6 — Jet Airways (@jetairways) December 27, 2016

9. “Few guests have sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities,” the

airlines said in a statement. “We regret to inform flight 9W 2374 from GOI – BOM, with 154 guests and 7 crew, veered off the runway while aligning for takeoff. All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process,” said another Jet Airways statement.

10. During the rescue operation hours, a chartered flight was diverted to Bangalore, while an Oman Air flight that was scheduled to arrive in morning, was diverted to Mumbai. A total of seven scheduled flights that were to land at the airport were cancelled, while one scheduled flight and another chartered flight remained grounded. The two aircraft will take off later during the day.