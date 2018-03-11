Jehanabad, Bhabua by-election results 2018 on 14 March: All you need to know about Jehanabad and Bhabua bypoll

Jehanabad and Bhabua by-election result 2018 on 14 March: JD(U)-BJP alliance face the heat from Mahagathbandhan

Jehanabad and Bhabua by-election result 2018 on 14 March: In Jehanabad, the JD(U)-BJP alliance aims to get a breakthrough, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. In a bid to gauge all the votes, the RJD has fielded Mundrika Yadav’s son Uday Yadav. RJD’s Uday Yadav will be in a direct contest with JD(U) candidate Abhiram Singh, who won from the seat in 2010, when the Nitish Kumar-led party was an ally of the BJP. Now, eight years hence, when the JD(U) is back in alliance with the BJP, Abhiram Singh is reminding people of the constituency of the ‘rapid pace of development’ in his tenure.

In Bhabua, Congress candidate Shambhu Patel is in direct contest with BJP’s Rinki Rani Pandey. The by-elections to the seat were necessitated after the death of Anand Bhushan Pandey. In a bid to capitalise all votes, the BJP has fielded Anand’s widow Rinki, while the Congress seems to have selected its candidate based on caste-equations of the seat that has a sizeable population of Dalit voters. Notably, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar has earlier represented Sasaram, the parliamentary seat of which Bhabua is an assembly segment.

It is believed that by-elections in Bihar will set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Being the first electoral test after the JD(U) walked away from the grand alliance and joined hands with the BJP, Nitish Kumar took an active part in the election campaign. If his party wins, he will get public’s nod to his decision of breaking up with the RJD and the Congress. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav also campaigned aggressively for the by-elections to prove his claim that the public is miffed with JD(U) and BJP.

On several occasions, Tejashwi Yadav has accused Nitish Kumar of cheating the people of Bihar, who voted for RJD to make it the largest party in the state assembly elections. The by-elections assume greater significance for Tejashwi Yadav as this is the first time, he isn’t accompanied by his father and the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Experts believe that an RJD win will testify Tejashwi’s credibility.

The counting of votes for the two assembly seats – Jehanabad and Bhabua, and one parliamentary seat – Araria will be held on March 14.