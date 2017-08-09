JD(U) split on cards? Sharad Yadav congrats Ahmed Patel, may part ways with Nitish Kumar

Gujarat Rajya Sabha poll has further widened rift between Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav. (PTI)

All is not well in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). Senior party leader from Bihar and Member of Parliament Sharad Yadav on Wednesday congratulated Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s drammatic victory against BJP in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday. Yadav tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations on your victory in Rajya Sabha election in spite of toughest hurdles. Wish you all success in your career.” TV reports today claimed that Sharad was instrumental in ensuring Patel’s victory in the Rajya Sabha poll. The only JD(U) MLA from Gujarat had voted for Patel, against Nitish’s direction.

Yadav has not been happy with Kumar’s decision to join hands with the BJP in Bihar and he has openly defied Kumar in the Parliament by siding with the opposition. Gujarat poll has further widened rift between Kumar and Yadav.

From August 10, Yadav is set to embark on a programme to connect with people across Bihar. The outcome of the programme may decide the fate of JD(U). However, no hint of a split has come from Kumar camp.