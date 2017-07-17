JDU, RJD rift: Nitish Kumar is the boss, Tejashwi Yadav should have met him, says Janata Dal United

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday said that deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav should have shown the basic courtesy. (Source: PTI)

Amid rumours of a possible rift between Lalu Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal (United) on Saturday said that deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav should have shown the basic courtesy to meet Nitish who is the boss and explain himself, according to a report by The Indian Express. The statement came amid the speculation that Nitish Kumar might take some strong decisions regarding the grand alliance in the state after the Presidential election that is currently going on.

“Though Nitish Kumar had never talked about the resignation of Tejashwi, he did talk about moral values in politics during our party meeting, stressing occasions when a person has to take a tough decision for moral values,” JD (U) spokesperson told the Indian Express after a meeting of party leaders on Sunday, which was attended by Nitish. “Tejashwi should have at least met Nitish Kumar, who is his boss, to present facts in his defence and tried to convince the CM. It is the RJD that has started saying Tejashwi will not resign. It is the RJD that has been making it a political issue,” he said. Asked what the Chief Minister would do in the face of a so-called defiance by Tejashwi and Lalu, Tyagi said, “I would repeat that CM has not set any deadline but he would take a call on it when he deems fit.”

Tyagi also reacted to Lalu Yadav’s statement in which he said that Tejashwi would present his facts only before investigating agencies by saying, “The CM does deserve an explanation from his deputy. There have been such precedents.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has extended support to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s stand on Tejashwi Yadav but added that it doesn’t believe in breaking alliances. “BJP does not believe in breaking the alliance government but wants it to complete its term. Party’s parliamentary board will decide the issue depending on the political situation,” BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said.