JDU RJD rift LIVE updates: Mahagathbandhan differences out in open; Nitish Kumar arrives at Patna event, Tejashwi Yadav skips it

The rift between JDU and RJD is now all out in the open. Bihar Deputy CM and RJD chief Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday skipped the event in Patna. However, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is attending the event. “Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will not attend ‘Vishwa Yuva Kaushal Divas’ event in Patna. His name was mentioned in the invitation,” news agency ANI reported. “Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s name plate was covered and later removed, in an event to be attended by CM Nitish Kumar,” ANI reported earlier in the day. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar must resign so that the fresh elections are conducted in the state. The BJP’s assertion came after Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, his son Tejashwi Yadav and other family members are facing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax probes over corruption allegations.

Here are all the LIVE updates on JDU-RJD rift and other related developments:-

1:22 PM After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that his son Tejashwi Yadav would not resign as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, the former’s party on Saturday maintained that Lalu and his family are being targeted and the state and its government is with them.

Speaking to ANI, RJD leader Manoj Jha said, “You should see the matter in totality; we wanted a message to be conveyed as to why he should resign and also all the party members do not want this to happen. People of Bihar from all communities are worried and tensed. They believe Lalu and his family are being targeted. We all know that, Sonia ji with Lalu and Nitish are trying to unite this alliance under very difficult circumstances.

1:15 PM Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might demand Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation in order to retain his position in the state.

12:42 PM Talking to ANI, BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasia said that Nitish should resign as he is not working as per the spirit of the mandate that he got from people of Bihar.

12:30 PM Lalu Yadav said that his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing corruption charges, will not resign as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister.

12:16 PM Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will not attend a ‘Vishwa Yuva Kaushal Divas’ event. His name was mentioned in the invitation, reports ANI.

Patna: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will not attend a ‘Vishwa Yuva Kaushal Divas’ event. His name was mentioned in the invitation. pic.twitter.com/dHLVgPffPH — ANI (@ANI_news) July 15, 2017

12:10 PM Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s name plate covered, later removed, in an event to be attended by CM Nitish Kumar, news agency ANI reports.