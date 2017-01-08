JDU leader Mukesh Singh shot dead in Barh; Bihar Police launches probe

Mukesh Singh, Janata Dal (United) leader, was shot dead by two unknown assailants in Bihar’s Patna district today. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

Mukesh Singh, Janata Dal (United) leader, was shot dead by two unknown assailants in Bihar’s Patna district today. The incident happened in a small town called Barh. Mukesh Singh was the general secretary of JD (U) Barh district unit. The motive behind Singh’s murder is not known yet. Bihar Police has begun its investigation into the case. JD (U) leader’s body has been sent the for post-mortem, according to NDTV.

Earlier too, the state has witnessed incidents of political violence where leaders of various political parties have been shot dead or otherwise harmed. In 2016 leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RJD were shot dead by unidentified gunmen, raising questions over the law and order situation in the state ruled by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Among the other acts of political violence that have come to light include Congress leader Raju Mishra and one other person being shot dead by six to seven unidentified gunmen near Parijat Building at Cherital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.