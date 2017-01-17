JBT Scam: Delhi HC seeks Tihar Jail authorities’ reply on O P Chautala parole plea

The Delhi High Court today has sought the Tihar Jail authorities’ reply on the status report on health of former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala following the later’s plea for a 6 month parole on medical grounds. (Source: IE)

The Delhi High Court today has sought the Tihar Jail authorities’ reply on the status report on health of former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala following the later’s plea for a 6 month parole on medical grounds. Om Prakash Chautala is currently serving a 10-year jail terms in connection with the Junior Basic Training (JBT) Teacher’s recruitment scam case. The next hearing on the plea will happen on January 23. A bench of Delhi HC Justice has asked the Tihar Jail Authories to file the status report on the plea of Chautala whose appeal against the high court verdict was dismissed by the Supreme Court on August 2015.

Chautala along with his son Ajay Singh Chautala and three others are serving 10-years jail term in the case. Last year, the court had allowed Ajay Chautala to attend the marriage function of his son. OP Chautala is the son of Chaudhari Devi Lal, a former Deputy Prime Minister of India.

Chautala, 82, has said in the past that he is polio-affected since his birth and has permanent disability of 60 per cent. He hasd also claimed in the past that he was on bail during the trial and was released on parole, but he has never misused the same. As per a report by The Indian Express, the high court had on March 5, 2015 upheld a 10-year jail term awarded to Chautalas and three others, saying, “The overwhelming evidence showed spine-chilling state of affairs in the country.”

A total of 55 persons were convicted under the JBT scame for illegally recruiting 3,206 teacher in Haryana in 2000. The father-son duo, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court.