Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar hailed as her ‘real political heir’

Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepa Jayakumar pays floral tributes. (PTI)

A day after a group of disgruntled AIADMK cadres launched a forum in Tiruchirapalli district in support of Deepa Jayakumar, niece of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, a similar one was launched here today, claiming that she was the “real political heir” of the late leader.

Christening the forum ‘Deepa Peravai’, about 100 party workers put up a large flex board, with pictures of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, and Deepa at Kannampalayam area here. They raised slogans in Deepa’s support, and claimed that she was the “real political heir” of Jayalalithaa.

Similar support was recently extended to Deepa and there was opposition to Sasikala in parts of the state, including in Salem and Tiruchirappalli, by small groups of party workers. In Tiruchirapalli, the workers had unveiled ‘double rose’ as the forum symbol in contrast to AIADMK’s two leaves symbol.

Meanwhile, some boards erected in support of Sasikala, a close aide of the late Chief Minister, was found damaged at some places in nearby Tirupur today. The discontent among some within AIADMK over Sasikala donning the mantle of General Secretary had come out in the open with several posters of Sasikala either found defaced or torn in parts of Tamil Nadu.

Sections of AIADMK cadres and supporters of Deepa had staged a black flag protest in Cuddalore yesterday, the day Sasikala took over as General Secretary of the party. They had claimed that Sasikala was chosen to the top post against the party’s rules and regulations.