Jayalalithaa’s death probe begins as former Madras High Court judge A Arumughaswamy takes charge

The retired judge of the Madras High Court A Arumughaswamy, who was appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe the circumstances leading to the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, assumed charge on Saturday. The state government had on September 25 announced setting up of the inquiry commission headed by the retired High Court judge. The assuming of office by Justice Arumughaswamy would be followed by a notification calling for information on the agenda of the one-man inquiry commission, reported PTI. Arumughaswamy said that the probe would be transparent.

As per the report, Justice Arumughaswamy would hold the inquiry into the circumstances leading to the hospitalization and death of Jayalalithaa. Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu died on December 5 last year after 75 days of treatment at the Apollo Hospitals. According to the Government Order issued last month, the Commission’s terms of reference would be “to inquire into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation” of Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016 and “subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise” on December 5 the same year. A per the Government Order the commission shall submit its report in three months.

The probe was a key demand of the then rebel AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam as a pre-condition for the merger of his camp with that of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, reported by PRI. The two factions had merged on August 21 with Mr Panneerselvam becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital here on September 22 and passed away on December 5 after battling for 75 days. Several weeks after her death, the hospital held a press conference and asserted there was nothing suspicious about her demise and that she was given the right treatment.