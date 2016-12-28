Jayalalithaa was poisoned, says late Tamil Nadu CM’s loyalist 

Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa before her last journey. (PTI file)

Amidst raging controversy over who could succeed late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, one of her loyalists Shihhan Hussaini today said, “Everyone knows that Jayalalithaa was murdered. We want to find out who was the conspirator.”

Shihhan told India Today news channel that the “late Tamil Nadu CM was poisoned.” He called for exhuming the late CM’s body for a probe into the real reason of her death. About the person most suitable to lead AIADMK, the Jayalalithaa loyalist said, “O. Panneerselvam is the right candidate for party general secretary.”

Meanwhile, the factional fight in the AIADMK for the successor of the late CM exploded today. Suspended AIADMK’s MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer was attacked by the party cadres. Her husband was also thrashed. The incident happened when four lawyers of Pushpa’s team went to the AIADMK headquarters to submit a letter.

AIADMK leaders will meet tomorrow to decide on the next general secretary of the party. “Tomorrow’s meeting is only to elect a new general secretary. It has no other mandate. We have not received any application for the post till now,” C Ponnaiyan of AIADMK said when asked whether Sasikala Natarajan will become the next General Secretary.

Talking to Times Now, Sasikala Pushpa said she was suspended and not terminated from the party. The Rajya Sabha MP added that she should be allowed to be a part of tomorrow’s meeting, scheduled for the election of new party chief.

Pushpa had filed a petition in Supreme Court for a probe into the death of Jayalalithaa. She had said that proper inquiry should be done as people of the state wanted to know the actual reason behind the death of the former Tamil Nadu CM.

Meanwhile, there is a growing chorus in the AIADMK to appoint Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala Natarajan as the next general secretary of the party. On Wednesday, film star and senior party leader Anandraj resigned from the AIADMK in an apparent fallout with Natarajan.

Anandaraj claimed he had no personal enmity with anyone in AIADMK but regretted the “misuse” of Jayalalithaa’s name by some people in the party and the government.

