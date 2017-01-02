Jayalalithaa succession tussle: Now M. Thambi Durai wants Sasikala to take over as CM

After VK Sasikala took over charge as the general secretary of the AIADMK – the highest position in the party – Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M. Thambi Durai urged the party on Monday to anoint the supremo as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with immediate effect. (PTI)

Jayalalithaa succession tussle: After VK Sasikala took over charge as the general secretary of the AIADMK – the highest position in the party – Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M. Thambi Durai urged the party on Monday to anoint the supremo as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with immediate effect, Scroll.in quoted him as saying.

Durai explained this latest demand by saying, “At the same time, we have seen that people in India have not accepted the situation where the leadership of the party is in one hand and the leadership of the government is in another.” He also added that to give control of the party and the government to one person was the best way to fulfil election promises.

Request Chinamma (Sasikala Natarajan) to take charge as CM of Tamil Nadu immediately & accede to wishes of party cadre:Thambi Durai, AIADMK — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

For now, following the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death, O.Panneerselvam was sworn in as the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Sasikala, a close aide to Jayalalithaa, was elected as the party’s General Secretary and she formally took charge on December 31. Jayalalithaa was a 6-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu. She died on December 5 following two months of hospitalisation, plunging the state and the party in crisis. Sasikala who performed the last rites, is soon seen as her heir. However, various factions are slowly emerging and that includes Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar. However, this is the fist instance that a voice has emerged against O.Panneerselvam’s continuation as Tamil Nadu CM.