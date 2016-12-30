Jayalalithaa death mystery: Madras HC resonating voice of TN people, says DMK

Strangest of all things, the Tamil Nadu government did not utter a single word about the health of the CM, which was very strange,” DMK leader Sarvanan (Reuters)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday said doubts raised by the Madras High Court over late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s death has resonated doubts of the people as health bulletins issued by Apollo Hospitals contained contradictory reports. “I think it (court) is resonating the voice of a people because during her entire stay in the hospital, no relevant or true information was forthcoming.

Strangest of all things, the Tamil Nadu government did not utter a single word about the health of the CM, which was very strange,” DMK leader Sarvanan told ANI. “Apart from that, the doctor’s reports are very contradictory. 10 news bulletins came, but none of the bulletins were signed by a doctor, except only one bulletin by Satya, she was the medical services director from Apollo Hospitals. Apart from that, everything else was issued by the chief executive officer, who was neither a doctor nor was he associated as someone treating Jayalalithaa,” he added. Justice S. Vaidyanathan of the high court expressed doubts yesterday over the demise of the former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary. “Media has raised a lot of doubts, personally I also have doubts about Jayalalithaa’s death,” said Justice Vaidyalingam.

He was hearing the PIL filed by an AIADMK worker P A Joseph seeking an inquiry commission to probe the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa. “I personally find in case if I have doubt, I may order the exhumation of the body of the deceased and you have not told anything when she was alive,” Justice Vaidyanathan said. The AIADMK yesterday appointed Jayalalithaa’s close aide V. K. Sasikala as the party’s general secretary. In a unanimous resolution adopted at the party’s general council meeting, AIADMK members handed over control of the party to Sasikala.