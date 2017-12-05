Jayalalithaa death anniversary: Public holiday in poll-bound RK Nagar on December 21

The Tamil Nadu government today said December 21 will be declared as a ‘public holiday’ for the bypoll-bound Radhakrishnan Nagar (R K Nagar) here. (Image: PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government today said December 21 will be declared as a ‘public holiday’ for the bypoll-bound Radhakrishnan Nagar (R K Nagar) here. A Public (Miscellaneous) Department order said a notification will be published in the state government gazette in this regard. It said December 21 was being declared a ‘public holiday’ under relevant provisions of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 read with a notification of Union Home Ministry. All employees working in Chennai and the neighbouring districts but registered as voters in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency should also be given a paid holiday on that day, it said.

Government offices including industrial establishments of the government and government controlled bodies and all educational institutions in the constituency will remain closed that day, it added. The RK Nagar seat fell vacant following the death of its MLA and then chief minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016. Candidates of AIADMK, DMK and BJP, besides sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran are in the fray.