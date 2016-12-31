Jayalalithaa close aide Sasikala Natarajan takes over as AIADMK general secretary

Couple of days back, leaders of the party, had adopted at the general council meeting of the party appointed Sasikala to the post. (ANI)

Ending the void created by the death of J Jayalaithaa, her close aid Sasikala Natarajan has taken over the charge of party’s general secretary formally today. She reached the same car used by Jayalalithaa to reach the party office. She was welcome into the party office amid slogans by party workers welcoming her. State Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was also there in the office to welcome Sasikala in her new role. Before taking the charge she also paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa.

Speaking to party leaders and AIADMK supporters soon after taking over the charge, Sasikala, who also broke down during her speech, said that even though Jayalalitha is not there are party will continue to rule te state for next 100 years. Adding that her life his for Jayalalithaa, the new party supremo also said that after Amma had struggled for close to 75 days, the God called his loved child to him.

#WATCH: Sasikala Natarajan breaks down while talking about #Jayalalithaa after taking charge as AIADMK General Secretary. pic.twitter.com/DhtSfVWKE4 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016

In those days Indira Gandhi was the only woman leader in politics, but Jayalalithaa broke the tradition and made history, she said, adding that for the rest of her lfe she will live for the party and the people of the state. The new general secretary of the party further said that the AIADMK Government will continue to follow the path shown by Jayalalithaa.

Couple of days back, leaders of the party, in an unanimous resolution, had adopted at the general council meeting of the party appointed Sasikala to the post. She had accepted party resolution after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam met her at Poes Garden in Chennai. “From today Chinnamma will be the general secretary of AIADMK and will soon formally take charge,” Pannerselvam had said. The resolution also said that Sasikala will be formally elected as party supremo at a later date in keeping with the stipulations of the party constitution.

While making the announcement of the appointment, Sasikala’s contribution to the growth of the party was cited. Her getting the top party post has less to do with her leadership qualities and more with the great relationship she shared with Jayalalithaa who held the position for nearly three decades, before her death on December 5.