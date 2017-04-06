Jayalalithaa body replica in coffin used by O Panneerselvam’s AIADMK faction sparks outrage

The former Tamil Nadu chief minsiter faction has been denied the right to use the AIADMK symbol and this has forced it to look for tangible alternatives and the coffin replica was created. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu politics has shocked many times over the decades, but events today added a unique touch. In an attempt to attract Amma’s fans to vote for them, AIADMK (OPS faction) campaigned with a replica, inside a coffin, of former TN Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s mortal remains in RK Nagar ahead of the April 12 assembly bypoll. The move sparked a backlash causing the organisers to justify their move.

The former Tamil Nadu chief minsiter faction has been denied the right to use the AIADMK symbol and this has forced it to look for tangible alternatives and the coffin replica was created. The same has been defended by the faction leaders and they have said that they are not looking to take advantage in any unethical manner. The leaders concerned, according to NDTV, are saying that this also highlights their demand that Jaya’s death happened under ‘mysterious circumstances’ and that a probe should be launched into it. The battle for Jaya’s legacy is being fought between Panneerselvam and Sasikala who was her long time aide.

Yesterday, an amount of around Rs. 15 lakh was also seized and 28 persons were arrested for their alleged roles in distributing money to the voters. In addition to that, transfer of 22 police officials including two IPS officers was ordered by the Election Commission due to several complaints lodged by the opposition parties.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Cases of violent attacks on the opposition party were also reported. In a recent attack on DM cadres, three AIADMK activists were arrested. According to the reports, DMK president MK Stalin has alleged AIADMK of buying democracy using money power.

Meanwhile, DMK Rajya Sabha MP, RS Barathi has filed a petition to Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni alleging the opposition party of illegal money distribution scenario and also urging him to find the ways to stop the distribution.

“The ruling party (Dinakaran faction) is planning to continue the illegal distribution of money to voters. We, herewith, enclose proof of the illegal distribution of money.” He demanded steps to stop it.”

DMK Chief Ramadoss has demanded that RK Nagar bypoll should be held after the impact of cash distribution is faded.

According to The Washington Post, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken an increasingly aggressive line towards China since coming into office in 2014, the same year he invited the Tibetan prime minister-in-exile to his swearing-in ceremony.”