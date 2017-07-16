Jayalalitha death: Panneerselvam offers Rs 10,000 to anyone getting reply from Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Panneerselvam made the announcement while participating at the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. (Express Photo)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and chief of AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction, O Panneerselvam, on Sunday offered Rs 10,000 reward to anyone who gets a reply from Chief Minister E Palaniswami to whether he would order a judicial probe into the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Panneerselvam made the announcement while participating at the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. Vowing to unveil hidden truths behind Amma’s death, Panneerselvam reiterated that his party’s “dharma yudh” would continue till the ‘mysterious knots’ in the issue arent removed. Paneerselvam and several leaders from his camps have been long demanding for an independent probe in the issue of Jayalalithaa’s death. The AIADMK faction led by him had on March 8 staged a one-day fast here and in the district capitals, demanding an independent probe into the demise of Jayalalithaa.

Panneerselvam also launched a scathing attack on AIADMK (Amma) leader VK Sasikala and said she was unlike Jayalalithaa or her mentor MG Ramachandan who did not bring their family members into politics. Panneerselvam said that Sasikala wants to bring 16 of her family members, who were “removed” from AIADMK by Jayalalithaa for trying to dominate the party. Even Sasikala was removed from the party by Jayalalithaa, but she was readmitted after she apologised, Panneerselvam said.

Days ago, Panneerselvam had said that panel to facilitate the merger of the two AIADMK factions was disbanded since Palaniswami’s camp “enacted dramas” and also after considering the people’s views. Panneerselvam had announced the decision to dissolve the panel to take forward unification of the rival factions, he had even accused the Palaniswami faction of “enacting dramas and not coming up with constructive action.” Panneerselvam said that after the panels were constituted in April by the two sides for merger proposal “they (Palaniswami faction) continuously enacted dramas… we are not ready to stage dramas with them”.