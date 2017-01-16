Jawan’s video: BSF gets two more days to submit report

Official sources said the Home Ministry seems to be unhappy with the interim report given by the BSF on its jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s complaint.

Unhappy over BSF’s interim report on a jawan’s allegation about poor quality food being served to security personnel, the force has been given two more days by the Union Home Ministry to submit a detailed factual report on the controversy.

BSF Director General K K Sharma met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi today and discussed with him various issues concerning the force.

“A few days ago, the BSF has given its interim report. They sought two more days to give a final report on the complaint of poor quality food,” a senior Home Ministry official said.

BSF has maintained that there was no shortage of rations at any post and security personnel deployed along the border had never complained about food.

They said the Home Ministry is looking at the issue of overall welfare policy for constabulary and how to improve their conditions as well as quality of food and directed the BSF to give a detailed report along with suggestions to improve conditions of jawans.

At the same time, the Ministry is of the opinion that no indiscipline would be tolerated among the jawans and anyone having complaint must utilise the existing grievance redressal mechanism rather than going public or using social media to highlight the problems.