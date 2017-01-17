Jawans made to do menial jobs by senior officials, says CRPF jawan in a TV interview

Speaking to India Today, the CRPF jawan stated that while a jawan is entrusted with the security of the country, the jobs they are made to do by higher rank officials, are not the role officially assigned to them. (Reuters)

In another instance where security personnel expresses discontent on how senior official treat them, a CRPF jawan today went to the media with visuals of fellow jawans made to do menial jobs by high-rank officials. In an interview to the India Today, CRPF jawan Meetu Singh Rathore, dressed in his official uniform, claimed that the senior officials in the security agency make jawans do menial jobs like polishing shoes, taking care of dogs, labor or agricultural works.

Speaking to India Today, the CRPF jawan stated that while a jawan is entrusted with the security of the country, the jobs they are made to do by higher rank officials, are not the role officially assigned to them. He further claimed that this had been continuing since long in the army.

On the possibilities of charges he might face for the step he took, Meetu Singh Rathore, stated that he has no fear of suspension and has done it for the betterment of the conditions of the fellow jawans. The CRPF ‘whistleblower’ had also taken videos of jawans doing menial jobs by seniors.

Amid controversies following the recent videos by security personnel, complaining about the low quality of food and near starvation they face, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, today urged Indian army jawans to raise complaints internally, instead of selecting social media as the platform to outburst their grievances. Addressing the media for the first time the newly appointed Army Chief had asked his troop to directly communicate with him through the ‘suggestion cum grievances’ box, which will be set up soon.