Jawan’s Facebook viral video: BSF accuses Tej Bahadur of ‘indiscipline’, being ‘habitual offender’

In the the video of Tej Bahadur he said that the jawans are deprived of adequate nutrition as the food is both substandard and insufficient by showing half-baked chapatis and inedible dal served in his lunch.

Within hours of the Facebook video addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi going viral, in which BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur narrated the hardships he faced every day on the LoC, his superiors at Border Security Force (BSF) released a statement in which they accused the soldier of being a frequent discipline breaker.

In the video of Tej Bahadur, he said that the jawans are deprived of adequate nutrition as the food is both substandard and insufficient by showing half-baked chapatis and inedible dal served in his lunch. In fact, at times, the jawan said, they even have to sleep on an empty stomach. The video heavily shared online with netizens raising questions on the pathetic condition of Indian soldiers. However, after few hours of it, the BSF stated that a DIG rank officer had reached location to investigate the circumstances alleged in videos. Meanwhile, it also stated about the background of the soldier saying that he had a difficult past and from his initial days, he needed regular counselling.

The BSF statement further stated him undisciplined as it mentioned that the soldier was “habitual offender of absenteeism without permission, chronic alcoholism and misbehaving with superior officers.” It added that for such reasons, individual had served mostly in headquarters under supervision of some dedicated superior officer.

Amid all the hubbub, the video reached to the Home Minister Rajnath Singh who has ordered a probe into the matter. In his tweet, the union minister said, “I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the Home Secretary to immediately seek a report from the BSF and take appropriate action.”