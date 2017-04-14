Jawans assaulted in Kashmir: Stone-pelters have angered the forces, will identify hecklers & take action, says CRPF IG Zulfiquar Hasan

IG Hasan stated that the incident has angered the force and the stone pelters must be aware of the consequences if CRPF retaliates. (PTI)

Amid heated uproar across the country over the video footage depicting stone-pelters assaulting and heckling CRPF jawans in Kashmir, the CRPF Inspector General (IG), Zulfiquar Hasan today warned od strict action against the hecklers. After lodging a formal FIR complaint against the incident, the IG asserted that the armed force will ensure that action will be taken against everyone involved in the harassment of jawans. At an interview to CNN News18, stating that the miscreants will be easily identified from the video, IG Hasan stated that the incident has angered the force and the stone pelters must be aware of the consequences if CRPF retaliates. Further praising the courage of the jawans involved in the incident, the CRPF IG said that no other force could have shown complete restraint amid continuous provocation by the stone-pelters.

Days back, a video of a jawan of the Indian security forces being kicked in the Jammu and Kashmir valley has gone viral online. Reacting to the incident, Bhavesh Chaudhary of the CRPF said that even if someone slapped you, the first reaction would be to retaliate. However, our jawans have shown patience even though they had been armed, praised Chaudhary.

The soldier was reported to be from the CRPF who was returning from a polling booth when he was kicked by a civilian. Although, the jawan showed complete restraint and did not retaliate in any manner. This has happened despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly appealing to the Kashmir youth to refrain from violence. Earlier, while inaugurating the Chennai-Nashri tunnel in Kashmir, the Prime Minister had said, “I want to talk to the youngsters of Kashmir. On the one hand, we have some youngsters who pelt stones, on the other hand, we have the youngsters from the same society who are building tunnels.”